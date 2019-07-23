New York Mets

The Mets Police
Any updates on Mets baseball operations experts Al Leiter and Jessica Mendoza?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Hey remember back in March when the Mets brought in Al Leiter (March 4) and Jessica Mendoza (March 5) to help with baseball operations?   Are there any updates on their contributions? I jumped on G…

