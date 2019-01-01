New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Alonso, Lowe pace Rookie field in latest poll
by: Richard Justice — MLB: Mets 7m
Pete Alonso of the Mets and Brandon Lowe of the Rays continue to hold big leads in this season’s Rookie of the Year races. In the latest poll of MLB.com reporters, each received 35 of 41 first-place votes, and neither player appears close to being...
Tweets
-
BREAKING: #Mets great Doc Gooden arrested again on DUI charge, report says. https://t.co/TZWj3WCQyNTV / Radio Network
-
BREAKING: #Mets great Doc Gooden arrested again for DUI, report says. https://t.co/TZWj3WCQyNTV / Radio Network
-
Time to check in and see how the players on our 2019 Top 25 Prospects list performed in week fifteen of the minor league season. https://t.co/JuGygsgMwoBlogger / Podcaster
-
Truth in @NewsdaySports advertising: I’m a baseball columnist tonight! #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @kennydejohn: David Wright on what Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso have done this season #Mets:Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @jordanzakarin: Incidentally, this story about Mic — and the larger ripoff/downfall of digital millennial publishing — is very well timed, as Inverse today sold to Bustle and sold out all the low-paid employees it strung along with promises of future riches. https://t.co/nwDxHY184ITV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets