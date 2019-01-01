New York Mets

Former Mets, Yankees Pitcher Dwight Gooden Arrested for DUI in New Jersey

by: Kyle Newport Bleacher Report 13m

Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight "Doc" Gooden was arrested for DUI after driving the wrong way down a one-way street in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday night, according to Craig McCarthy and Kate Sheehy of the New York Post ...

