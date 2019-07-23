New York Mets

Newsday
45146500_thumbnail

David Wright views Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil as bright lights in Mets' gloom | Newsday

by: Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com Updated July 23, 2019 3:35 PM Newsday 1m

David Wright, who spent his entire 14-year career with the Mets and currently works as a special advisor in the front office, is itching to see more home runs at Citi Field this summer. Speaking at Da

Tweets