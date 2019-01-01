New York Mets

Deadspin
45146653_thumbnail

Yahoo's Bold New Sports Media Strategy No Longer Includes Buying And Selling Mets Coverage

by: Tom Ley Deadspin 6m

Add the Queens Baseball Club, later renamed the Flushing Meadows Baseball Club, to the pile of abandoned ideas that were meant to turn sports media into a lucrative business. As reported by the New York Post, Yahoo Sports’ plan to buy coverage from...

