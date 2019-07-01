New York Mets
Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #98 and 99 Rumble Ponies (16-17) at Reading Fightin Phils (20-12) - 5:15PM
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 5m
BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES (16-17, 51-46), 2 nd Eastern Division (New York Mets) READING FIGHTIN PHILS (20-12, 59-40), 1 st Eas...
RT @DeeshaThosar: Zack Wheeler said his right shoulder impingement is no longer bothering him. He felt good during live batting practice and is ready to go when the #Mets decide they’re ready to throw him back in the rotation.Newspaper / Magazine
New Post: Dwight Gooden Arrested for Driving Under the Influence https://t.co/gR2qfK2N9M #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @mikemayerMMO: Mickey Callaway says that Wheeler will likely be limited to 75-85 pitches in his first start back.Blogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets have ads on Foul Poles now https://t.co/GpVba9zt68Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TheRecordSports: Former Mets and Yankees star Doc Gooden arrested for DWI again https://t.co/Ri3RQfqIX2Blogger / Podcaster
Mickey Callaway said the Mets are trying to get back into the playoff race to avoid selling players. Meanwhile, Zack Wheeler said he faced these trade rumors a year ago so it’s basically the same old story.Blogger / Podcaster
