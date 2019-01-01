New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why enigmatic Amed Rosario should be part of Mets' future, whether at shortstop or center field
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
It can be true that Rosario hasn't yet put it all together during an at-times frustrating three seasons. But it can also be true that at just 23 years old, Rosario has shown more than enough to potentially be part of the Mets' solution
Tweets
-
The @mets should put ads on the netting.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SLU_Basketball: Great article about two former Lions!!! Check it out! https://t.co/E5hTjB32ppBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: David Wright Praises Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil As “Bright Spots” of 2019 Mets https://t.co/ZWgH3SDL5H #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AndrewMarchand: NEWS: Nate Burleson joins 'Extra Extra,' could become next Strahan https://t.co/3pMsWJbJ89 via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tim Tebow has been placed on the injured list at Triple-A Syracuse. He left their game on Sunday after taking a batted ball off his throwing hand while playing left field. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Any updates on Mets baseball operations experts Al Leiter and Jessica Mendoza? https://t.co/w6M1eE5ME2Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets