David Wright Praises Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil As “Bright Spots” of 2019 Mets

by: Gianna Arantes Mets Merized Online 2m

Photo Credit: Citibank Earlier this afternoon while speaking at Daniel Carter Beard Junior High School 189Q in Queens, David Wright praised the Mets young talent in Pete Alonso and Je

