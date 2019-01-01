New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
45151749_thumbnail

Wheeler locked in for possible Mets swan song

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 34s

In a situation that could have a ripple effect for teams throughout the league seeking starting pitching, Zack Wheeler threw a 30-pitch live batting practice session on Tuesday at Citi Field with no ill effects. Wheeler remains in line to start...

Tweets