New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Zack Wheeler looks good in rehab outing before Mets game at Citi Field | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 23, 2019 7:40 PM — Newsday 15m
The game before the game Tuesday afternoon at Citi Field was an injured Zack Wheeler against Tomas Nido, Juan Lagares and Adeiny Hechavarria, a live batting practice session that qualified as Wheeler’
Tweets
-
Laying down the law. #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
Mets don’t like Andujar but otherwise that’s a reasonable deal@martinonyc Deivi Garcia Estevan Florial Miguel Andujar for Noah Syndergaard Do Mets even consider?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jason Vargas' final line vs. Padres: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 K.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Vargas ends up allowing just one hit in six scoreless innings. His ERA is down to 3.96.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Inject @PaddackChris screaming into his glove in frustration into my veins #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Robinson Cano with his first multi-home run game since June 30, 2017. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets