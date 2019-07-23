New York Mets
Pete Alonso’s Rookie of the Year race runs into Padres pair
by: Mollie Walker — New York Post 19m
This week’s three-game series with the Padres will feature the top candidates for NL rookie of the year honors, with Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. and Chris Paddack looking to contend with Mets’ Pete
Tweets

Laying down the law. #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
Mets don’t like Andujar but otherwise that’s a reasonable deal@martinonyc Deivi Garcia Estevan Florial Miguel Andujar for Noah Syndergaard Do Mets even consider?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jason Vargas' final line vs. Padres: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 K.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Vargas ends up allowing just one hit in six scoreless innings. His ERA is down to 3.96.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Inject @PaddackChris screaming into his glove in frustration into my veins #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Robinson Cano with his first multi-home run game since June 30, 2017. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
