New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Like Mets slugger Pete Alonso, Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. shining as a top rookie | Newsday
by: Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin Updated July 23, 2019 8:34 PM — Newsday 10m
The Mets’ Pete Alonso seems a certainty these days to be named the National League Rookie of the Year. San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. may have something to say about that before the season’s over. Alo
Tweets
-
Laying down the law. #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
Mets don’t like Andujar but otherwise that’s a reasonable deal@martinonyc Deivi Garcia Estevan Florial Miguel Andujar for Noah Syndergaard Do Mets even consider?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jason Vargas' final line vs. Padres: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 K.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Vargas ends up allowing just one hit in six scoreless innings. His ERA is down to 3.96.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Inject @PaddackChris screaming into his glove in frustration into my veins #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Robinson Cano with his first multi-home run game since June 30, 2017. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets