Report: Mets likely to trade Zack Wheeler by trade deadline
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 3m
The New York Mets appear to finally be accepting the reality that their season is a lost one, and one player with an expiring contract will likely be on the move as a result. According to Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports, a Mets source said the chances...
Tweets
-
Laying down the law. #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
Mets don’t like Andujar but otherwise that’s a reasonable deal@martinonyc Deivi Garcia Estevan Florial Miguel Andujar for Noah Syndergaard Do Mets even consider?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jason Vargas' final line vs. Padres: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 K.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Vargas ends up allowing just one hit in six scoreless innings. His ERA is down to 3.96.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Inject @PaddackChris screaming into his glove in frustration into my veins #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Robinson Cano with his first multi-home run game since June 30, 2017. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
