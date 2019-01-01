New York Mets
Cano breaks out for two homers off Paddack
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 10m
Tethered to Robinson Canó through 2023, the Mets aren’t ready to give up on one of their prime offseason acquisitions just yet. Cano hit two home runs off Chris Paddack on Tuesday, accounting for all of the Mets’ offense against the Padres rookie....
Tweets
Robinson Cano on his 1st 3 HR game: "As a player, there are a lot of things in the game that you would like to do, to see how it feels. And, I mean... this really feels good. 😁."Beat Writer / Columnist
Robinson Cano on how it feels to hit three homers in a game:TV / Radio Network
Robinson Canó went 4-for-4 tonight with 3 HR, 5 RBI. It was the first 3 HR game of his career and just the 14th 3 HR game in #Mets history #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Cano has a big response to everyone doubting him this year. #LGM https://t.co/Ds4AeQZ5pzBlogger / Podcaster
Canó: “I’m happy that things are turning around so you guys aren’t killing me in the paper anymore.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Was Robinson Cano thinking home run when he came up to the plate? "Honestly no...It was hard for me to get 4 for almost half the season"TV / Radio Network
