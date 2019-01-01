New York Mets

Cano breaks out for two homers off Paddack

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 10m

Tethered to Robinson Canó through 2023, the Mets aren’t ready to give up on one of their prime offseason acquisitions just yet. Cano hit two home runs off Chris Paddack on Tuesday, accounting for all of the Mets’ offense against the Padres rookie....

Tweets

    David Adler @_dadler 14s
    Robinson Cano on his 1st 3 HR game: "As a player, there are a lot of things in the game that you would like to do, to see how it feels. And, I mean... this really feels good. 😁."
    SNY @SNYtv 34s
    Robinson Cano on how it feels to hit three homers in a game:
    MetsAvenue @MetsAvenue 45s
    Robinson Canó went 4-for-4 tonight with 3 HR, 5 RBI. It was the first 3 HR game of his career and just the 14th 3 HR game in #Mets history #LGM
    ESNY @EliteSportsNY 3m
    Cano has a big response to everyone doubting him this year. #LGM https://t.co/Ds4AeQZ5pz
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 4m
    Canó: “I’m happy that things are turning around so you guys aren’t killing me in the paper anymore.”
    SNY @SNYtv 5m
    Was Robinson Cano thinking home run when he came up to the plate? "Honestly no...It was hard for me to get 4 for almost half the season"
