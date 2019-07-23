New York Mets
Robinson Cano's two homers give Mets 3-0 lead on Padres | Newsday
by: Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin Updated July 23, 2019 9:32 PM — Newsday 13m
Robinson Cano gets that Mets fans are disappointed with his play this season. He knows they expected much more. But he doesn’t believe he’s lost some part of his game and thinks people will see a high
Robinson Cano on his 1st 3 HR game: "As a player, there are a lot of things in the game that you would like to do, to see how it feels. And, I mean... this really feels good. 😁."Beat Writer / Columnist
Robinson Cano on how it feels to hit three homers in a game:TV / Radio Network
Robinson Canó went 4-for-4 tonight with 3 HR, 5 RBI. It was the first 3 HR game of his career and just the 14th 3 HR game in #Mets history #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Cano has a big response to everyone doubting him this year. #LGM https://t.co/Ds4AeQZ5pzBlogger / Podcaster
Canó: “I’m happy that things are turning around so you guys aren’t killing me in the paper anymore.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Was Robinson Cano thinking home run when he came up to the plate? "Honestly no...It was hard for me to get 4 for almost half the season"TV / Radio Network
