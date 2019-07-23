New York Mets
Mets vs. Padres | Newsday
by: Updated July 23, 2019 10:00 PM — Newsday 11m
The Mets host the Padres in a three-game series beginning Tuesday night at Citi Field. ...
Robinson Cano on his 1st 3 HR game: "As a player, there are a lot of things in the game that you would like to do, to see how it feels. And, I mean... this really feels good. 😁."Beat Writer / Columnist
Robinson Cano on how it feels to hit three homers in a game:TV / Radio Network
Robinson Canó went 4-for-4 tonight with 3 HR, 5 RBI. It was the first 3 HR game of his career and just the 14th 3 HR game in #Mets history #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Cano has a big response to everyone doubting him this year. #LGM https://t.co/Ds4AeQZ5pzBlogger / Podcaster
Canó: “I’m happy that things are turning around so you guys aren’t killing me in the paper anymore.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Was Robinson Cano thinking home run when he came up to the plate? "Honestly no...It was hard for me to get 4 for almost half the season"TV / Radio Network
