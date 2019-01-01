New York Mets
WATCH: Robinson Cano records first three-homer game of career as Mets face Padres
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
Robinson Cano's power numbers dipped drastically during the season's first half, but he's certainly showed some power since the All-Star break.
Tweets
-
Cano has a big response to everyone doubting him this year. #LGM https://t.co/Ds4AeQZ5pzBlogger / Podcaster
-
Canó: “I’m happy that things are turning around so you guys aren’t killing me in the paper anymore.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Was Robinson Cano thinking home run when he came up to the plate? "Honestly no...It was hard for me to get 4 for almost half the season"TV / Radio Network
-
🗣🗣🗣 Up top! #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
-
New Post: Game Recap: Vargas and Cano Lead Mets Over Padres, 5-2 https://t.co/WPhEA316ge #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Robinson Cano with his first career 3-HR game 🔥 (via @Mets)TV / Radio Network
