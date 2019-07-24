New York Mets

Robinson Cano slugs three home runs in a game for the first time in his career

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News

Cano joined 12 other players, most recently Lucas Duda and Yoenis Cespedes, as the only Mets in the history of the franchise to hit three home runs in one game.

