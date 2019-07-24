New York Mets
Robinson Cano slugs three home runs in a game for the first time in his career - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 14m
Cano joined 12 other players, most recently Lucas Duda and Yoenis Cespedes, as the only Mets in the history of the franchise to hit three home runs in one game.
Cano has a big response to everyone doubting him this year. #LGM https://t.co/Ds4AeQZ5pzBlogger / Podcaster
Canó: “I’m happy that things are turning around so you guys aren’t killing me in the paper anymore.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Was Robinson Cano thinking home run when he came up to the plate? "Honestly no...It was hard for me to get 4 for almost half the season"TV / Radio Network
🗣🗣🗣 Up top! #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
New Post: Game Recap: Vargas and Cano Lead Mets Over Padres, 5-2 https://t.co/WPhEA316ge #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Robinson Cano with his first career 3-HR game 🔥 (via @Mets)TV / Radio Network
