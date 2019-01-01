New York Mets

Metsblog
45154236_thumbnail

Mets Takeaways from Tuesday's 5-2 win over Padres, including Robinson Cano's 3 home runs

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

The Mets rode Robinson Cano all the way to a 5-2 victory on Tuesday over the Padres at Citi Field.

Tweets