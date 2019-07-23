New York Mets

Cano’s 3-Homer Night Leads Mets Over Padres

by: Mets – CBS New York

The 36-year-old Canó drove in all five runs and went 4-for-4. Vargas pitched one-hit ball for six shutout innings, possibly enhancing his trade value.

