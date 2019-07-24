New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Jason Vargas is doing wonders for his trade value
by: Mollie Walker — New York Post 2m
If the Mets are looking to shop Jason Vargas, now might be the best time. Through six innings against the Padres on Tuesday, Vargas allowed just one hit and recorded eight strikeouts, three of which
Tweets
-
Don't forget, Hicks also hit game-saving HR with two outs in the 9th. That's the game of a lifetime against the team that gave up on you, traded you for J.R. Murphy.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Holy Hicks https://t.co/oXuc6AUX0NBlogger / Podcaster
-
So I moved today, and I'm embarrassed to admit I misplaced my #Yankees and #Mets prediction. If anyone remembers them, can you please send them to me at my new address? it's 97 E. 6th St. NY NY 57983. Thanks!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Goodness.AARON HICKS TO SAVE THE GAME YANKEES WIN 14-12 (via @MLB) https://t.co/PGoS3mLkqGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
What a knight, Sir Didi! 5 hits, 7 RBIs, 1 fabulous flip.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A fitting end to the wildest game of the year. Doesn't get much better than that play by Hicks. What a jump he got on it.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets