Tim Tebow's Flesh And Bat Faileth

by: Chris Thompson Deadspin 2m

Last time we checked in on future Mets superstar Tim Tebow he was struggling mightily down at triple-A, slashing .156/.239/.227 in 128 at-bats and striking out against a position player. The bad news is, Tebow is now all sliced up and injured; the...

