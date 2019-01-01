New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Chris Paddack on Mets fans' boos: 'If you let that stuff get to you, you're already beat'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
Chris Paddack hasn't made any friends among Mets fans this season.
Tweets
-
Don't forget, Hicks also hit game-saving HR with two outs in the 9th. That's the game of a lifetime against the team that gave up on you, traded you for J.R. Murphy.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Holy Hicks https://t.co/oXuc6AUX0NBlogger / Podcaster
-
So I moved today, and I'm embarrassed to admit I misplaced my #Yankees and #Mets prediction. If anyone remembers them, can you please send them to me at my new address? it's 97 E. 6th St. NY NY 57983. Thanks!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Goodness.AARON HICKS TO SAVE THE GAME YANKEES WIN 14-12 (via @MLB) https://t.co/PGoS3mLkqGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
What a knight, Sir Didi! 5 hits, 7 RBIs, 1 fabulous flip.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A fitting end to the wildest game of the year. Doesn't get much better than that play by Hicks. What a jump he got on it.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets