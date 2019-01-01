New York Mets

Mets 360
42754638_thumbnail

Mets 5, Padres 2 (7/23/19)

by: Other Mets 360 9m

Robinson Cano crushed three homers to back six shutout innings by Jason Vargas to lead the Mets to a 5-2 win in the opening game of a three-game series against the Padres in Citi Field Tuesday nigh…

Tweets