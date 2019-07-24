New York Mets

The Mets Police
45158575_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Cano is back and all Mets fans love the great trade, plus Mets **** themselves out for Chicken

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

ICYMI the Mets whored out the foul poles to advertising.  It looks terrible!!! You may sometimes see me joke about “Mets Police Plus.”  The background on that is that Yahoo and the Mets…

Tweets