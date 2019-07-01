New York Mets

MLB trade rumors: Giants’ Madison Bumgarner wants to stay in San Fransisco - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner has been at the center of trade rumors all season, but the lefty isn't ready to leave San Fransisco at the trade deadline, especially after the Giants' recent surge.

