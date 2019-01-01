New York Mets

Noah Syndergaard for Deivi Garcia trade is fair for both Yankees and Mets -- but don't hold your breath

The deal is there to be made, and it's fair for both teams. Noah Syndergaard to the Yankees; Deivi Garcia and other prospects to the Mets. A classic win-win. But here's why it's highly skeptical that a deal will happen.

