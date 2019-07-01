New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB trade rumors: Red Sox dumping J.D. Martinez? Reds’ Yasiel Puig on the move? Prices soaring for Padres’ Kirby Yates, Diamondbacks’ Robbie Ray - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
The MLB trade deadline is July 31 and the Boston Red Sox might move from buyer to seller if they struggle over the next seven days against the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees.
Tweets
-
🤯 Did @Amed_Rosario just double dip on @RobinsonCano high fives?Official Team Account
-
The Mets have found a way to stir the pot with foul pole advertising. Who knew that was even possible? (@LifeOfTimReilly) https://t.co/gFG46kqjEfSuper Fan
-
RT @ssgtwoodard: Took a little detour on the way home from work this morning. Look what I found in Saratoga! Can’t wait to crack one of these tonight! @The7Line @MikkellerNYC #LGM https://t.co/pfJMesyJefSuper Fan
-
RT @MichaelKopech5: Pretty sure I had this happen to me in a nightmare once seems a lot less intense irl https://t.co/65vDideopUBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ponies with solo homers from @quinnbrodey and @GavinCecchini2 but they trail the @ReadingFightins 8-2 entering the bottom of the fifth in Reading. Listen live on @CBSSportsRadio 1360 AM and @tunein!Minors
-
New Post: MLB Rumor Roundup: Rays Looking At Sluggers, Relievers https://t.co/qcDEKgRjxq #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets