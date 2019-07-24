New York Mets

The Mets Police
45164917_thumbnail

Did the Brooklyn Cyclones try too hard on the 2019 Irish Night Jersey? Clearly yes.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 30s

As long-timer readers know, baseball’s attempts to celebrate Irish Heritage sometimes go really wrong. The Cyclones usually do quite well. Here are some of their past efforts. Note this first…

Tweets