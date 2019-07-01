New York Mets

MLB trade rumors: Red Sox sneaking ahead of Yankees for Giants’ Madison Bumgarner? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 57s

The San Francisco Giants might trade left-hander Madison Bumgarner before the July 31 deadline. Both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are interested in the 29-year-old southpaw.

