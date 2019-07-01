New York Mets

nj.com
45166549_thumbnail

MLB trade rumors: Reds’ Yasiel Puig to Yankees? Is that as crazy as it sounds? Pros, cons and analysis - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 20s

The MLB trade deadline is July 31 and the Cincinnati Reds are looking to move outfielder Yasiel Puig.

Tweets