Mets reportedly open to trading Edwin Diaz
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 54s
The New York Mets are exploring all avenues to better their situation, and that could include dealing their key offseason acquisition. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Mets are open to discussing trades for closer Edwin Diaz, whom they acquired...
