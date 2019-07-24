New York Mets

North Jersey
45053988_thumbnail

NY Mets, San Diego Padres announce lineups for Wednesday

by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk North Jersey 15m

Dinelson Lamet (0-2, 5.14) will start for the Padres, while Noah Syndergaard (7-4, 4.36) goes for the Mets.

Tweets