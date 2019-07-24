New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets willing to deal Edwin Diaz for ‘home run’ (Report)
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 5m
The Mets are reportedly willing to deal closer Edwin Diaz for a "home run" of a return prior to the deadline.
Tweets
-
https://t.co/m5dTr8M2xO Thursday morning podcast posted (but not protested) on a Wednesday afternoon. PS has #angelhernandez stopped trending yet?TV / Radio Personality
-
❄️🐻 edition of #WallpaperWednesday.Official Team Account
-
Chris Paddack x Young PopeBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Simeon Woods-Richardson Promoted To St. Lucie Mets https://t.co/Kn5Ne8INwm #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Game Thread: Padres vs Mets, 7:10 PM https://t.co/67HYKtJ9Ct #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Iguodala could be the final piece for the Lakers' offseason https://t.co/rtABPPrQ7cBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets