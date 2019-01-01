New York Mets

Roster Moves: Simeon Woods Richardson Promoted To St. Lucie

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 6m

MMN's own Ernest Dove reports Columbia Fireflies RHP Simeon Woods Richardson has been promoted to High-A St. Lucie. Woods Richardson earned this promotion as he is 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA, 0.787 WHIP,

