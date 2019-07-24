New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Mets are open to moving Noah Syndergaard and Edwin Diaz -- will either be part of their trade deadline sale? - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa @mikeaxisa Jul 24, 2019 at 8:51 pm ET • 2 min read — CBS Sports 7m
Despite shaky 2019 numbers, they have some of the best raw stuff in baseball
Tweets
-
McNeil with the benefit of the call on a borderline 1-2 pitch walks to load the bases. Conforto batting with 2 out. 4-2 San Diego in 7th.TV / Radio Network
-
The back page: Back on the trade block https://t.co/gjKBzJubXtBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: Edwin Diaz on trade rumors: “I don’t really have a reaction to it.” He said having been traded previously makes it easier to block out the noise. (Context: The Mets are reportedly willing to listen to Diaz offers, but would need a huge haul. It is extremely unlikely to happen.)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JahFinkle: How did they not play music from Carmen at CitiField during the top of the fourth inning? #mets @MetstradamusBlogger / Podcaster
-
By the way, it's still only a two-run game. McNeil is batting with first and second and two out in the 7th.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @rinniekitty: Fixed. @The7LineSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets