There is validity to this line of thinking. With closers, I like to look at the % of the time they have a shutdown inning. A couple beat-downs can throw the stat line out of wack.

NYMets945 Fact for everyone: If you take out Diaz 4 apps of disaster where he gave up 3 4 4 and 5 runs in 3 innings, the other 38 appearances he has given up 5 runs total in 36.1 innings for 1.27 era https://t.co/rhS7kYpbig