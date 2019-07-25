New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Nothing goes right in left for Mets' Dominic Smith | Newsday
by: Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin Updated July 25, 2019 12:01 AM — Newsday 5m
The Mets were looking at a quick turnaround after Wednesday night’s 7-2 loss to the Padres with Thursday’s series finale scheduled for 12:10 p.m. and Dom Smith didn’t expect that he’d be able to get m
Tweets
-
This left-field experiment isn't working https://t.co/A4suCL6ZTHBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MLS: Can we adopt this cat? 🐈Super Fan
-
RT @MMAFighting: Watch @FrankieEdgar melt pads at the #UFC240 open workouts in Edmonton 🔥 Watch full video: https://t.co/qUxRi8fJta https://t.co/XOWxUgZGJ1Player
-
There are only eight pitchers in baseball with more than 230 innings pitched since 2017 with an ERA under 3. Verlander. Scherzer. deGrom. Sale. Kluber. Kershaw. Ryu. And..... Yusmeiro Petit.Blogger / Podcaster
-
There is validity to this line of thinking. With closers, I like to look at the % of the time they have a shutdown inning. A couple beat-downs can throw the stat line out of wack.Fact for everyone: If you take out Diaz 4 apps of disaster where he gave up 3 4 4 and 5 runs in 3 innings, the other 38 appearances he has given up 5 runs total in 36.1 innings for 1.27 era https://t.co/rhS7kYpbigBlogger / Podcaster
-
This move didn't work out for the Cowboys https://t.co/R3tzv49obvBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets