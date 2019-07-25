New York Mets

New York Post
45181598_thumbnail

Dominic Smith left-field experiment takes another hit

by: Mollie Walker New York Post 4m

Dominic Smith will be thinking about this game for a while. Smith went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Mets’ 7-2 loss to the Padres at Citi Field on Wednesday — and glaringly committed a

Tweets