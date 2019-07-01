New York Mets

Morning Briefing: Trade Deadline Looms as Mets Keep Fading

by: Pat Ragazzo

Good morning Mets fans! On Wednesday the Mets dropped game two of the series against the San Diego Padres by a score of 7-2.Noah Syndergaard pitched seven innings giving up four runs (three-ea

Tweets