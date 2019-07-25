New York Mets

The Mets Police
45185127_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: a week after the dopey Wild Card Chase articles, how we doing?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

“I haven’t really had much of a discussion with the front office as far as the future of me being a Met,” Syndergaard said. “But as of right now, I’m more than happy where I’m at right now and I lo…

Tweets