MLB Rumor Roundup: Edwin Díaz, Noah Syndergaard on the Move?

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 1m

Mets Exploring Deals for Diáz, SyndergaardBuster Olney of ESPN tweeted out that the Dodgers could be interested in Mets' reliever Edwin Díaz. Díaz has certainly endured his struggles in Queens

    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 7m
    Rosario simply has to become a better SS, or they’re going to have to move him from the position. The problem is, a successful transition isnt guaranteed to work. I’d also throw deGrom into that mix.
    @michaelgbaron I'd like them to build around Alonso, McNeil, Rosario, and Conforto. I don't consider ALL of these guys untouchable but I think that's a solid core of young position players capable of steady production.
    SI MLB @si_mlb 8m
    Zack Wheeler’s bags are literally packed. He’s prepared for life after the Mets, writes @stephapstein https://t.co/HSDUCMms3c
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 11m
    That would be a very poor move if they decided to do that. And, they’re not going to do that.
    @michaelgbaron We are stuck with Cano, so for a monster haul, trade McNeil, value will never be higher
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 12m
    I dont agree at this point in time. I also think Lowrie needs to prove himself after this mysteriously lost season and being another year older.
    @michaelgbaron Jed Lowrie is signed for 1 more year and will most likely be the 3b when he returns next season unless he gets cut
    Binghamton Rumble Ponies @RumblePoniesBB 12m
    Good morning from NYSEG Stadium where our annual @LockheedMartin Players Camp has started! It's stretch time!
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 13m
    Of course. And this silly noise about trading Edwin Díaz falls into the same category. They gave up A LOT (too much) for him. They need to get him on track. And, he’s cheap and will very likely be alot better going forward.
    Max Nathanson
    @michaelgbaron It would be an overwhelmingly embarrassing front office failure if the Mets were to trade deGrom now, when his value is nowhere near what it was at this point last year (new contract, historic season etc). That shouldn’t but probably will be significant as well.
