New York Mets

Mets 360
45188515_thumbnail

Padres 7, Mets 2 (7/24/19)

by: Other Mets 360 1m

Bad defense, bad relief pitching and the lack of the clutch hit all combined together to do the Mets in Wednesday night, as they fell to the Padres, 7-2. Their three-game series is tied 1-1 heading…

Tweets