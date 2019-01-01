New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets vs. Padres Open Thread: 7/25/19
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 7m
After a disappointing performance last night, the Mets look to take the series with the Friars.
Tweets
-
Michael Conforto drives a long single to right-center. He has two hits againstthe left-hander today - he has struggled against the left side overall (.216/.269/.369 coming into play). #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CBSSportsHQ: Jacob deGrom LITERALLY made Francisco Mejia fall over with this strikeout.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Conforto ropes a 1-out single into right and he is 2-for-2 today #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
-
Someone needs to hit a home run for Caden Philip, the 2019 @Snytv kid caster.Blogger / Podcaster
-
⚠️ Caution ⚠️ Batter's box may be slippery when de🐐 is on the mound.Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets