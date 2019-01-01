New York Mets

Metsblog
45076641_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom and Mets look for series win vs. Padres on Thursday at 12:10 p.m. on SNY

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

The Mets (46-55, 13.0 GB in NL East) host the San Diego Padres (48-53, 17.5 GB in NL West) on Thursday at Citi Field at 12:10 p.m. for the rubber match of their three-game series.

Tweets