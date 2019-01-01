New York Mets

Syndergaard: Future with Mets 'completely out of my control'

by: Jason Wilson The Score 4m

New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard has been the subject of trade rumors dating back to the offseason. After cooling for a bit, those rumblings have roared back to life in recent days, with the club said to be seriously listening to offers...

