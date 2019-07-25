New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Teams scouted New York Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard Wednesday
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 6m
Scouts from MLB teams reportedly attended the Mets' game against the Padres on Wednesday to evaluate Noah Syndergaard.
Tweets
-
Charlie Morton in the Rays rotationBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Even with great pitching, the Mets will usually need some defense: https://t.co/8zzFXNHUw9Newspaper / Magazine
-
Let’s save some time. If your name is not deGrom Alonso or McNeil the Mets will listen on you. Long way between listening and trading obvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
“That is a monster out there on the mound.” ~ Keith Hernandez describing #Padres reliever Michel Báez. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
A little more perspective on JD Davis, who the Mets traded minor leaguers to acquire while letting Wilmer Flores walk. Wilmer posted a higher bWAR than Davis has now in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018. If you prefer fWAR, it's 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.Blogger / Podcaster
-
But they won't because THEY'RE THE METS@YankeesPodcast The #Mets need to move past that already. Theyve lost the city, the fans and the backpages to the #Yankees. If the Yankees offer the best return they should take it.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets