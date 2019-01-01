New York Mets

Watch deGrom's slider trip up batter .. literally

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

Mets ace Jacob deGrom didn't let a rare early lead go to his head on Thursday, spinning a devastating slider to Padres catcher Francisco Mejia for strike three that nearly resulted in the young backstop on his back side at home plate at Citi Field....

