New York Mets

nj.com
45135642_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Yankees cooling on idea of adding Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner to playoff roster - nj.com

by: Todderick Hunt | thunt@njadvancemedia .com NJ.com 14s

With less than a week left until the MLB trade deadline on July 31, a union between Bumgarner and the Yankees has become less and less likely.

Tweets