New York Mets

WFAN
45198066_thumbnail

Mets Grab Quick Lead, DeGrom Does The Rest In Shutout Win Over Padres

by: Mets – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 11m

Jacob deGrom pitched seven innings of four-hit ball while getting a rare bit of first-inning run support, and the New York Mets beat the San Diego Padres 4-0 Thursday.

Tweets